OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 8,219 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $17,342.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.36 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

