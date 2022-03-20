Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE OEC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 1,263,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.