Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,066 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

