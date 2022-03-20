Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,066 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.63.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.