Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Trading Down 29.5%

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) dropped 29.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 9,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining Inc engages in the production, development and exploration of gold in South America. Its projects include the Anza project in Columbia and San Gregorio Gold project in Uruguay. The company was founded on April 30, 1989 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

