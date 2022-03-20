PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.