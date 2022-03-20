PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.54.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.