Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,734 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

