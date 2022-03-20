Parachute Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $562,974.11 and approximately $177,411.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022598 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.