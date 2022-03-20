Parallel Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $115.23 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.