Parallel Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 47,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 230,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

