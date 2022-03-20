Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 229.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 156,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

