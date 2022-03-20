Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,337,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after buying an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

CP opened at $79.97 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

