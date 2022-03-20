Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 7,002 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

