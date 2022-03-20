Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 286,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

