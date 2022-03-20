Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

