Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.70

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 189571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

