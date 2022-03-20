Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.