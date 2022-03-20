Patten Group Inc. Buys 3,793 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

