Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

