Patten Group Inc. Sells 524 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $165.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

