Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$98,325.52 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$46.06. 6,397,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.04. The company has a market cap of C$25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

