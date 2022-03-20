Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

