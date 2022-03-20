Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $449.87

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.87 ($5.85) and traded as low as GBX 384.80 ($5.00). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 393.20 ($5.11), with a volume of 1,210,277 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($6.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

