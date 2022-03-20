PFG Advisors Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.