PFG Advisors Has $2.81 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,807,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

