PFG Advisors Has $3.12 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.59. 835,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

