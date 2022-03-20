Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.25 billion to $31.15 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $115.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,432,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,522,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

