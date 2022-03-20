Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

