Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 253,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,035,000 after buying an additional 200,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

