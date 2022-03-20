Pflug Koory LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE AWR opened at $87.44 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

