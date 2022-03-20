Pflug Koory LLC Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

