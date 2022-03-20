Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.