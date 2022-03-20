Philip Morris International Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.46 Per Share (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

