Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will post $192.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $193.10 million. Photronics posted sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $777.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

PLAB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 914,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,242. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,373 shares of company stock worth $1,855,069 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. State Street Corp raised its position in Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

