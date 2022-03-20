Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 897.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

