Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Cap of $905,552.75

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $905,552.75 and approximately $140.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00260821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00779586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,388,116 coins and its circulating supply is 435,127,680 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

