Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,973 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.3% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

