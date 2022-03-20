Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

NYSE WM opened at $155.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.82 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.