Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

