Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,774 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

