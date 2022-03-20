Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CF Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.