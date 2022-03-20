Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.