Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 99000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

