Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $132.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

