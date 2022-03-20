Piper Sandler Lowers Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $160.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.14. Masimo has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

