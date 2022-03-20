Piper Sandler Lowers Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $160.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.60.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.14. Masimo has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.