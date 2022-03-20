Piper Sandler Trims Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price to $190.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.09 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

