Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.