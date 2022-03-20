Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.32

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.32 and traded as high as C$21.83. Points International shares last traded at C$21.39, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTS shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Points International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on Points International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.41.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

