PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 13.8%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) dropped 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). Approximately 67,087,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 9,516,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.09. The firm has a market cap of £109.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.90.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

