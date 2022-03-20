Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.