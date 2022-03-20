ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NOBL opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.
